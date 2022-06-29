SLIGHTLY COOLER AND PLEASANT ON WEDNESDAY

Any rain will fade away by midnight and skies will be partly cloudy. Areas of fog and low clouds could become fairly widespread prior to dawn. Look for lows mainly in the 50s tonight... with some northern areas in the upper half of the 40s. Skies will turn mostly sunny Wednesday with low humidity, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s.

Another weathermaker could spark a few showers across the north Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A strong southwest wind will pick up Thursday with gusts upwards of 40 mph. That will allow for higher humidity and highs surging to around 90 degrees. A cold front will approach late, and may lead to a round of strong evening storms. But, if the morning rain/storms are a rather widespread, it may lead to a lower threat of severe weather.

Regardless, temperatures will take a slight dip as we head into the holiday weekend. Some early rain could linger across southern areas Friday, but the afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be around 80 degrees, and it could still feel muggy.

The coming 4th of July weekend is looking fairly typical for this time of year. Highs in the low 80s are currently anticipated with lows in the 50s and 60s. Saturday looks dry but there may be a few storms around both Sunday and late Monday. The humidity will be low for the traditional weekend, but should rise for the 4th.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY?

WEDNESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Rain ending, then partly cloudy with patchy fog. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog otherwise mostly sunny. Less wind. A chance of showers/storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Increasing clouds, late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with early rain SOUTH. Seasonable, but still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Late storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early rain south, then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

