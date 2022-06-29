Advertisement

Shawano County man drowns while fishing in Langlade County

Drowning generic
Drowning generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 73-year-old Shawano County man was found dead in Langlade County river Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man had been fishing in the Town of Wolf River. The cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning, according to the Langlade County Coroner’s Office.

On June 27, at about 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of an overdue fisherman. Deputies responded to the area and located the man’s vehicle.

Searchers combed the area throughout the night and into the morning.

On June 28, at about 11:30 a.m., searchers found the man’s body in the river.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Local and state agencies assisted with the search. The Wisconsin Air National Guard also helped.

