Report: Portis declines option with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks forward Bobby Portis will test the free agency waters after declining his player option on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision to forgo his $4.6 million dollar does not necessarily mean Portis is on his way out of Milwaukee. Multiple reports this offseason have indicated that many around the league expect him to re-sign with the Bucks.

Since Portis spent the last two seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks hold his “early bird rights” and can offer him a four year contract worth up to $49 million dollars.

Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9 rebounds a game last season with the Bucks after starting 56 games while filling in for Brook Lopez.

