Report: Portis declines option with Bucks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks forward Bobby Portis will test the free agency waters after declining his player option on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The decision to forgo his $4.6 million dollar does not necessarily mean Portis is on his way out of Milwaukee. Multiple reports this offseason have indicated that many around the league expect him to re-sign with the Bucks.

Since Portis spent the last two seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks hold his “early bird rights” and can offer him a four year contract worth up to $49 million dollars.

Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9 rebounds a game last season with the Bucks after starting 56 games while filling in for Brook Lopez.

