Report: Portis declines option with Bucks
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks forward Bobby Portis will test the free agency waters after declining his player option on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The decision to forgo his $4.6 million dollar does not necessarily mean Portis is on his way out of Milwaukee. Multiple reports this offseason have indicated that many around the league expect him to re-sign with the Bucks.
Since Portis spent the last two seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks hold his “early bird rights” and can offer him a four year contract worth up to $49 million dollars.
Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9 rebounds a game last season with the Bucks after starting 56 games while filling in for Brook Lopez.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.