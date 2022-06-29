Receiver asks for court approval to auction assets of Annie’s Campground

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A campground owned by a Shawano County woman facing multiple criminal charges is in receivership and assets could soon be put on the auction block.

Action 2 News has obtained documents in a case naming Annie’s Campground as the debtor. The campground is owned by Ann Retzlaff, 53, who is in jail on charges related to a chase with law enforcement and bail jumping. Retzlaff claims she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement.

Seth E. Dizard was named the court-appointed receiver of Annie’s Campground and filed a motion on June 27 asking the court for an order to authorize the sale of assets of Annie’s Campground located in Gresham.

On May 5, Bank First petitioned the court for a receiver. The bank says as of April 25, Annie’s Campground owed the bank about $1.5 million. That’s not counting attorney’s fees and collection fees. On May 25, the court ordered the receiver, who is authorized to sell assets “free and clear of all liens.” The receiver wants to conduct an auction and needs the court to approve the terms and procedures.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 11 in Shawano County. Annie’s Campground has until July 7 to file a written objection to the motion.

On June 28, Retzlaff filed a motion asking for the bank to disclose all appraisals and payments on principal and interest and to show cause for authority under the U.S. Constitution. She also claims there are documents regarding her loan that show a “$1m discrepancy between two appraisals.”

Retzlaff has filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Heartland Financial USA and Bank First, claiming that her campground mortgage “was converted by devices unknown practices to stocks and bonds and traded as such on the stock exchange.” She alleges bank fraud and securities exchange fraud.

Retzlaff is being held on a $15,000 bond in connection to a May 2021 chase with deputies from Shawano and Menominee Counties. Retzlaff is charged with eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting/obstructing for the six-mile chase. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A criminal complaint says on May 15, 2021, a Shawano County deputy joined the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a vehicle when it crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads were involved in the pursuit. Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four flattening tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When she was ordered to get out of her truck, Retzlaff said she did nothing wrong, and claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” who was not obligated to get out. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, Retzlaff drove off.

She was stopped again at a roadblock. This time, a lieutenant broke the driver’s window with his baton and Retzlaff was handcuffed and arrested. She was treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

Retzlaff avoided court hearings for months. She had bench warrants issued for her arrest in October and again in November.

Retzlaff has filed federal lawsuits against a deputy with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and another deputy with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on May 16. Both suits accuse the deputies of 12 federal crimes, including “Conspiracy for Cover Up of Human Trafficking,” “Violation of Freedom to Travel” “Kidnapping,” “Police Brutality,” “Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Assault and Battery” “Personal Property Damage,” and “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.” She also says her Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

According to the lawsuits, Retzlaff says she was responding to a call from an employee of her campground to pick her up because she was being trafficked in Menominee County. Retzlaff says when she got close to the house, “plaintiff [Retzlaff] was stopped by Menominee County Sheriff’s Department as plaintiff got too close to the trafficking that the Deputies were involved in.”

Retzlaff goes on to say she “did nothing wrong” but “Deputies made up a bogus charge” that she disregarded a “traffic sign/signal that didn’t exist.” She says “Plaintiff feared for their life” and she suffered bodily injury and damage to her truck. She asks for a trial by jury and any monetary award determined by the jury. She said she was speaking to a 911 emergency dispatcher throughout the chase.

The FBI describes the Sovereign Citizen Movement as “extremist” and lists the movement as “domestic terrorism.” Followers believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

“They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses,” reads a statement from the FBI.

