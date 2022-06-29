Advertisement

Packers Family Night tickets on sale

Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness Family Night.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets are on sale for Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Tickets are mobile-only.

There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales.

The 21st Family Night is Friday, Aug. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The team takes the field for warmups at 7 p.m. The full practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Packers set up a game-like atmosphere with video boards, music, and promotions. The night ends with a fireworks show, weather permitting.

Parking costs $5 and will benefit Meijer Simply Give hunger relief efforts.

Family Night serves as the introduction of the 2022 Packers team.

