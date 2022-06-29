Packers Family Night tickets on sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets are on sale for Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Tickets are mobile-only.

There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales.

The 21st Family Night is Friday, Aug. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The team takes the field for warmups at 7 p.m. The full practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Packers set up a game-like atmosphere with video boards, music, and promotions. The night ends with a fireworks show, weather permitting.

Parking costs $5 and will benefit Meijer Simply Give hunger relief efforts.

Family Night serves as the introduction of the 2022 Packers team.

