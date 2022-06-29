Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools’ Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE

The Oshkosh Area School District unveiled a classroom on wheels -- a customized food truck operated by students
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District unveiled a new classroom on wheels. The “Brewing Futures Mobile C.A.F.E.” is a customized food truck offering coffee drinks and prepared food. It’s operated by students receiving special education services.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Linda Pierron, director of special education for the school district.

Pierron tells us where the idea came from, what C.A.F.E. stands for, and what students are learning from this mobile coffeehouse. He also asks Pierron whether Brewing Futures could bring in a profit for the school district.

Watch their full interview above.

