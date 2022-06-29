Inmates earn 4-year degree in Biblical studies while in prison

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - After 4 years and more than 8,000 hours of studying, 9 inmates at the Waupun Correctional Institution turned their tassels officially declaring them Trinity International University graduates Wednesday.

The graduates, who are inmates serving 10 or more years, are now equipped to serve the correctional community with a BA in Biblical Studies and a minor in Psychology.

Now, graduate Robert Alexander said this is an accomplishment he never expected for himself. The 42-year-old is serving a prison sentence at the Waupun Correctional Institution for a string of felony crimes that will see him incarcerated until 2030.

He said having his mother at the ceremony was just as rewarding as his diploma.

“To the see the pride in her face, that was like my yahoo moment, you know? I’m tired of not making my mama proud,” Alexander said. “Seeing her see me do something that she knew I could do is just too long in coming, too long in coming.”

He hopes that his perseverance can inspire other inmates and those he loves outside of prison to push themselves.

“I hope I’m an inspiration to my daughters who are in school now. I hope I’m an inspiration for my nephews who are in school now. I hope I’m an inspiration for my sister who is also in school right now,” he said.

Nicholas Perrin, the president of Trinity International University, reports that through studies they have found this program helps inmates both inside and outside of their sentences.

“They’ve done studies on programs like this where you see a drop in prison crime rate, in riots, violence. This impacts the community. It impacts them personally. We see the reward right away,” Perrin said.

The Trinity International University and Wisconsin Inmate Education Association partnered five years ago to provide an opportunity for inmates at the Wisconsin Department of Correction at Waupun Correctional Facility to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

While the academic expectations and classroom rigor promised to be equivalent to Trinity’s on-campus experience with no shortcuts, several people have taken the challenge.

Today 20 inmates are enrolled in the program and working towards their degrees.

It's the second group of graduates through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Trinity International University partnership

