Green Bay alders approve extra funding for 2022 elections, expanding early voting hours

Green Bay City Hall.
Green Bay City Hall.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay alders approved nearly $16,000 for elections, which includes expanding early voting hours and hiring more poll workers.

City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys asked alders on Tuesday night to transfer $15,703 from contingency funds to elections. She says there may be a higher turnout for this year’s federal elections.

“This is a community that has a lot of shift workers. I think that voting within our community needs to be predictable,” Jeffreys said. She also added elections need to be calm, safe, and secure.

City officials will also use the newly-approved funds to increase the pay for poll workers, hire more poll workers, and hire an in-person absentee ballot worker.

Expanding early voting hours sparked a debate from people attending council meeting.

“We can come up with a win regardless of what our political views are if we work together and just extend those hours because you’d be having in mind, not just Hispanic people who are working these long hours, but all kinds of people. All kinds of nationalities,” Stephanie Guzman of Green Bay said.

Kimber Rollins of Green Bay was the only person who spoke before alders in opposition of the expansion.

“Voting is a right but it’s not the government’s responsibility to accommodate every voter or situation. Responsible citizens will vote within the designated hours,” Rollins said.

Jeffreys says the city expanded early voting hours for the August primary elections, which are scheduled for Tuesday, August 9. Polls for early voting will now close on the Thursday before election day at 9 p.m.

