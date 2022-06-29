FVTC teams up with Rawhide and Goodwill to help fulfill workforce shortages

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Evers announces nearly ten million dollars in Workforce Innovation Grants are going toward two projects in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Waupaca County Economic Development Association is receiving more than $3-million to fund transportation programs to get people in rural communities to and from work. And $6.5-million will be used to get those who suffer with mental health issues on the job.

Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services, and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for an innovative training program designed to reverse the hardships of the pandemic. Funded by a Workforce Innovation Grant, the program will focus on job training delivered through a trauma-informed lens - understanding that many people who suffer from mental illness have dealt with trauma in the past and need help managing that trauma moving forward.

According to Alan Loux, President and CEO at Rawhide Youth Services, “We find that there are lots of people who don’t get a job or can’t keep their job because of mental health issues, so this will be helping them stay into both their education and job training, all the way through employment.”

It’s FVTC that will handle the job training and education. Program participants will have an opportunity to train in any number of programs. The plan calls for classes in industries and careers like industrial maintenance technician, plumbing, truck driving, early childhood teacher’s aid or even nursing assistant.

“We’ve designed it to be a fast-track cohort model. So we’ll take a group of 12 to 15 students and put them in a particular class, taught by one of our instructors and that’s supported by both Rawhide and Goodwill with the trauma informed care and the job skills pieces,” says Dr. Chris Matheny, President of Fox Valley Technical College.

And once the training is completed, Goodwill will work with participants on job placement and wrap-around support to ensure they stay employed fulfilling workforce needs.

Dr. Matheny adds, “Bring together the best of what it is that we all do well and identify hopefully new talent to bring into our workforce.”

The program expects to welcome its first group of students by January 2023.

