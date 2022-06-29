Advertisement

Dozens join pro-choice rally at busy Green Bay intersection

Dozens took part in the demonstration which was organized online by the group "We Won't Go Back," which is organizing rallies nationwide.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people are taking part in a pro-choice rally at a busy intersection on the east side of Green Bay.

They lined the sidewalks by East Mason St. and Webster Ave. at Baird Park for the Decision Day Action Rally. Their numbers were growing by the hour.

It’s the latest in a series of demonstrations around the country after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last week, returning decisions to the states whether or how much to restrict abortion access. That put Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortions into effect after Roe was overturned. Wisconsin’s law bans nearly all abortions, including for rape and incest, with the only exception being if three doctors agree it’s necessary to save the mother’s life.

Wednesday’s event was organized online and on social media by the group We Won’t Go Back. There are pro-choice rallies being organized around the country through its website.

The rally was expected to continue until about 6 P.M.

Wisconsin Right to Life continues to applaud and celebrate the high court’s decision. It issued a statement Wednesday, “We firmly believe that the Supreme Court decision was a monumental win for human rights and protecting life. We respect everyone’s ability to share their thoughts on this. From our perspective, we are very thankful for the decision and we continue to rejoice over the ruling.”

Last week, the organization said it’s working to support women and their children. “We want to offer free medical support, housing if necessary, counseling, parenting classes. Some of these pregnancy resource centers are expanding and offering child care. So we want to just continue those efforts and show the pro-life movement cares deeply about women,” legislative director Gracie Skrogman said.

