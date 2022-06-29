Advertisement

De Pere crews at scene of fire at apartments on North Broadway

Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
Crews respond to a fire at the Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Police are asking people to avoid the 900 block of North Broadway near the Crow’s Nest Apartments.

Officers say there are numerous fire and police vehicles at the scene of a fire at the apartment building. Traffic is shut down in the area.

Buses have arrived to help transport people who have been displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.

Crews are using a drone to look for hot spots.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story.

Fire crews respond to a fire at Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022
Fire crews respond to a fire at Crow's Nest Apartments in De Pere. June 29, 2022(WBAY)

