A COMFORTABLE DAY TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures will rise again later this week
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Areas of locally dense fog have began forming across Northern areas this morning. This fog will likely spread south and could create problems for the morning commute so be mindful of this. Otherwise, skies will turn mostly sunny later this morning with low humidity, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase tonight and a few showers could form across the north even into tomorrow morning. It will turn windy into tomorrow with gusts upwards of 40 mph. That will allow for higher humidity and highs surging close to 90 degrees. A cold front will approach late in the day, and that will spark some showers and storms. A few of those could be on the strong side, unless morning showers are more widespread.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will trend cooler into the holiday weekend. Friday looks to be dry will a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees, and it could still feel muggy.

The coming 4th of July weekend is looking fairly typical for this time of year. Highs in the low 80s are currently anticipated with lows in the 50s and 60s. Saturday looks dry but there may be a few storms around mainly on Sunday. The humidity will be low for the traditional weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY?

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: Areas of AM fog otherwise mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: A chance of showers/storms at NORTH. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Increasing clouds, AM rain, then late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Seasonable, but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Late storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Early rain south, then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

