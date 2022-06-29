Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox outbreak update

Brad discusses the symptoms and duration of a monkeypox infection and new evidence that's concerning to researchers.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz first talked about the global monkeypox outbreak in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES early this month.

Today, Brad has an update on the outbreak. He looks at the symptoms and duration of the disease and the latest number of infections.

He also shows you which states monkeypox has appeared in, why Wisconsin may have had a close call, and some new evidence about this outbreak that’s worrying researchers.

