Wisconsin Attorney General files suit to challenge 1849 abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) has failed a challenge to Wisconsin’s 1849 law banning nearly all abortions in the state.

On Tuesday, a suit was filed in Dane County Circuit Court and seeks to make the state’s abortion law unenforceable. The defendants are three Republicans--Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu, and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

CLICK HERE to read the full complaint.

The state’s law was set to go into effect after the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed abortion rights on a federal level. The Supreme Court’s ruling turned abortion law back to the states.

Wisconsin’s 1849 law outlaws abortions even in the case of rape or incest. Abortion would be allowed when needed to save the mother’s life.

“Wisconsinites have been repeatedly and willfully failed by their Republican legislators who sat around and watched this happen in slow motion and didn’t do a single thing to help. Now, Wisconsinites face the alarming reality of the consequences of Republican inaction,” says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The complaint filed by Kaul states there is a conflict when it comes to abortion law in Wisconsin.

“The Wisconsin statutes contain two sets of criminal laws that directly conflict with each other if both are applied to abortion. In these circumstances, it is well settled that the older law cannot be enforced. Specifically, Wis. Stat.§ 940.04—which originated in the mid-1800s, at a time when Wisconsin women did not even have the right to vote—has been superseded and cannot be enforced as applied to abortions,” reads the complaint.

“Wisconsin Stat. § 940.04 states a very broad ban, without exceptions that are now widely accepted as appropriate and necessary. It provides that it is a criminal felony to destroy the life of an unborn child at any point after conception unless necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. Nationally, these broad bans were rarely, and disparately, enforced historically and not enforced at all after the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

“Subsequently, the Wisconsin Legislature enacted different criminal laws applicable to abortion after the point of viability and with broader exceptions for the pregnant woman’s health. In addition, the Legislature passed various other laws with specific parameters under which physicians may lawfully provide abortions after conception.

“The pre-Roe and post-Roe Wisconsin laws thus directly conflict if both were applied to abortion. Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not. Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not. These are exactly the circumstances where courts hold that the older law may not be enforced—particularly when that law imposes criminal sanctions.

“Wisconsin abortion providers cannot be held to two sets of diametrically opposed laws, and the Wisconsin people deserve clarity. This Court should hold that Wis. Stat. § 940.04 has been superseded and cannot be enforced as applied to abortions,” reads the complaint.

The complaint continues:

“First, Wis. Stat. § 940.15 prohibits abortion only “after the fetus or unborn child reaches viability” but Wis. Stat. § 940.04(1) would prohibit any abortion ‘from the time of conception.’; Second, Wis. Stat. § 940.15 recognizes exceptions where an abortion is necessary to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman. But Wis. Stat. § 940.04 would only make an exception when necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.

“Wisconsin Stat. § 940.04 would also directly conflict with Wis. Stat. § 253.107 if Wis. Stat. § 940.04 were applied to abortion. Wisconsin Stat. § 253.107 prohibits abortion only after the ‘probable postfertilization age of the unborn child is 20 or more weeks,’ and offers an exception in the case of a ‘medical emergency.’ But Wis. Stat. § 940.04(1) would prohibit any abortion ‘from the time of conception’ and would make an exception only when necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.

“Similarly, chapter 253′s broad regulatory framework for the conditions under which physicians may lawfully provide abortions also directly conflicts with Wis. Stat. § 940.04 if Wis. Stat. § 940.04 were applied to abortions. That framework establishes that physicians act lawfully when they comply with the extensive regulatory provisions for their medical practice.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.