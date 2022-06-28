Two girls found safe after search in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street.

Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones.

The children were found unarmed. No other information was released.

The search included members of Green Bay Police, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County 911, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida Police and other Brown County Agencies.

