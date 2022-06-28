Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night.

Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt.

Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A chase ended on Doty Street.

Police did not release additional information other than two people were in custody.

