Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night.
Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt.
Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A chase ended on Doty Street.
Police did not release additional information other than two people were in custody.
