Swim Advisory issued at Waupaca’s South Park Beach

swim advisory icon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Swim Advisory is in place at Waupaca’s South Park Beach after the city’s public health department learned of several complaints of illness from people who used the swim area.

The Swim Advisory was put in place on Saturday and is in effect until test results come back this week.

The Public Health Department says it tested water samples for environmental bacteria, and the results were below the levels for triggering an advisory.

It’s now having the water tested for blue-green algae, which the health department says wasn’t visible when it took water samples. The city says water conditions change daily, so conditions when the samples were taken aren’t necessarily the same as when people became ill.

The city expects test results back by Friday, July 1. In the meantime, city staff performed extra cleaning of the shared beach facilities and lifeguards will make people using the beach area aware of the advisory. Signs are also posted at the beach.

City swim lessons scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are being rescheduled for the same days next week.

