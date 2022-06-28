QUIET TONIGHT... PM STORMS LIKELY ON TUESDAY

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, and the humidity remains low. That should allow for lows in the 50s... which is average for late-June. Our next weathermaker is a cold front that will arrive Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are expected to blossom out ahead of the front as it sweeps through from north to south. A few of the storms may become strong-to-severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. The severe weather outlook is between low and moderate. The most likely time for storms is between 4-10 p.m.

Any rain/storms should be out of the area by midnight... most will pick up around 0.25 - 0.5″ of rain. Skies will turn sunny for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper half of the 70s. Much of the day will be comfortable, but the humidity should start to tick up late. Additional showers are possible late Wednesday night with higher chances Thursday into Thursday night.

Rain should be south of the area by Friday, but the humidity will linger for one more day. Highs will be close to 90° Thursday afternoon, but should be about 10° cooler for Friday and the weekend. Our 4th of July weekend is looking pretty good overall with a fair amount of sun and highs in the lower 80s. While there is a slight storm chance Sunday and on Independence Day, a washout is not expected at this time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & quiet. Seasonable. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Morning sun. Scattered PM & evening storms. Some could be strong. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Less wind. A chance of showers and storms NORTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Increasing clouds, late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with early rain SOUTH. Warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Isolated thunder? HIGH: 82

