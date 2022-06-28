Advertisement

Native American woman from Allouez missing after getting on bus in Mississippi

Darice Lauren Marie White, of Allouez, was reported missing after boarding a bus in Mississippi...
Darice Lauren Marie White, of Allouez, was reported missing after boarding a bus in Mississippi on June 24 and never arriving at her destination in Wisconsin.(Photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide missing endangered person alert was issued for a woman from Allouez.

Darice Lauren Marie White was last seen getting on a Greyhound bus in Meridian, Mississippi, on Friday, June 24. She was reported missing the next day after she never arrived at her destination in Wisconsin.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says after investigating, she’s considered missing and endangered. The alert was issued statewide, since White has ties to multiple places in Wisconsin.

White is a 27-year-old Native American woman. She’s 5′4″ tall and 145 pounds. She has dark eyes and brown hair. On her right wrist, she has a tattoo of a rose on the outside and the word “Azailyah” tattooed on the inside.

If you have information about her whereabouts or think you’ve seen her, contact local authorities immediately.

