Advertisement

Man arrested after SWAT situation in Clintonville

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Clintonville.

At about 7:20 p.m., Clintonville Police were called to a home on N. Main Street for a domestic disturbance. Family members stated a 32-year-old man was in the house “very intoxicated” and possibly armed with guns. Police say he made statement about not going back to prison.

“Law enforcement has had previous contacts with this suspect,” police say.

Officers attempted to contact him by phone, but the man did not comply. Waupaca County SWAT was called to the scene at 10:25 p.m.

At about 12:47 a.m., the man was taken into custody. He was booked into jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Police say additional charges will be referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office.

The man’s name was not released.

Clintonville Police received help from Marion Police, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Clintonville Area Ambulance, Clintonville Fire, and Compassionate Connections.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Police look for two men in Green Bay murder; third man held on $1 million cash bond
Boy Scouts from Appleton were returning home from Philmont Scout Ranch when their Amtrak train...
Appleton Boy Scouts played major rescue role after Amtrak train derailed
Dr. Rai encourages people not to take their health for granted like he did.
Prevea Health’s Dr. Ashok Rai opens up about recent health scare
Parker Kruse's mother feels some closure after remains discovered on Saturday
Parker Kruse’s mother feels sense of closure after discovery of her son’s remains
Bear spotted in Omro, June 26 2022
Bear spotted in Winnebago County

Latest News

June 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
Green Bay hotel disturbance arrests
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel
Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Two girls found safe after search in Green Bay
Green Bay hotel disturbance arrests
WATCH: Overnight arrests in Green Bay