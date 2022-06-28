Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is preparing to take a closer look at last month’s fatal shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a Justice Department spokesperson, the “critical incident review team” will start its first on-site visit to Robb Elementary School this week.

Officials will conduct interviews, investigate documents and collect other relevant information.

They said the goal is to create a full understanding of what led to the May 24 incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as police officers waited for more than an hour to enter the classroom.

The Justice Department performed similar reviews after the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino and the Pulse nightclub the following year.

The Texas Public Safety Director says there's "compelling evidence" that the law enforcement response to the massacre was a failure. (CNN)

