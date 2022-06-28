JOB OPENING: Campaign Manager

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is seeking a Campaign Manager that will be responsible for strategizing, implementing, and reporting on integrated media campaigns. The Campaign Manager will work closely with clients and AEs to help to deliver positive results.

You will also be responsible for managing complex digital campaigns and then condensing that complex campaign down into a story of results produced for the AEs to share with clients. Please note, the primary job responsibilities include -- but are not limited -- to the duties listed here.

Apply online at Gray.TV/careers. On that site, click the “Apply Now” button in the upper right corner to upload your resume, cover letter and references.

Qualifications and Requirements:

A curious mind and precision in your work are the main requirements.

Translate AE requests into results-driven campaigns

Graphic design skills or an eye for graphic design

Video content production skills

Knowledge of Google Analytics, GA4 experience helpful

Data Analytics experience

Understanding of Social Media Platforms

Understanding Business/ads/events/commerce/etc managers for social media platforms

Create Content for Social media outlet and distribute content

Google AdWords platform experience

The Ability to Develop Reports THAT TELL A STORY on media campaigns

Google tag manager event tagging experience

Troubleshoot campaign metric data and find solutions

Simplify information for distribution

Marketing technology experience: CRMs, email systems, etc.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

