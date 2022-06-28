Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new Green Bay visitors center

By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A groundbreaking was held Tuesday on the new Discover Green Bay Visitors Center.

It marked the start of construction on the facility located at the corn of Lombardi Avenue and Argonne Drive.

Gov. Tony Evers, Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill, and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach were on hand for the ceremony.

The $8 million project was funded in part by private donations and a $2.5 million tourism grant from the State of Wisconsin.

“We welcome between 5.5 and 6 million visitors per year. So basically, based on that percentage, we would expect upwards of six figures to be in the visitors center,” said Cameron Teske, VP of Visitor Experiences, Discover Green Bay.

Teske says, “From a tourism perspective, we’re here to drive local and state tax revenue and the way we’re going to do that with the visitors center is by expanding their visitor spend throughout the community. Fantastic, you’re gonna go do your thing at Lambeau Field, go to the Hall of Fame, take the stadium tour, but we also want you to go to the zoo in Suamico, go have dinner in De Pere.”

