Fourth person dies after Amtrak train derailment

MENDON, Mo. (WBAY) - A fourth person has died following an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

MSHP Troop B says three of the people who died were passengers on the train. One person died at a hospital.

A person in the dump truck struck by the train died Monday. It happened at about 12:43 p.m. at a railroad crossing in Chariton County.

Officials have not identified the victims and have not released additional identifying information.

Law enforcement officials worked with first responders and Amtrak officials and have determined about 150 people were taken to 10 area hospitals for treatment of injuries that “range from minor to serious in nature.”

There were 275 passengers and 12 crew members on the train.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived on scene Tuesday and are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Action 2 News has learned local Boy Scouts played a major role in the rescue -- breaking windows, helping people off the train, and attempting to save the life of the dump truck driver who died.

Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations with the Boy Scouts of America, said there were 16 youth, who are 13 to 17 years old, and 8 adults. They were members of troops 73 and 12, which are chartered with First English Lutheran Church in Appleton, according to a Boy Scouts source. They were returning home from a week-long backpacking trip at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Two of the adults were transported to hospitals. We’re told that one suffered a cracked vertebrae, and the other had seven broken ribs and a bruised lung.

Armstrong said everyone else was put on a school bus and taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution. They all had cuts and bruises but nothing serious, Armstrong said.

Armstrong told us the scouts on the train assisted people and provided aid to people who needed it. One scout from Appleton provided comfort to the driver of the dump truck, who was ejected in the crash, until the driver passed away.

“I’m proud of them. One scout wrapped his hand, took his shirt off, wrapped his hand to break some windows to get people out. Another scout went and comforted the driver of the truck that was hit and tried to stabilize him,” Dan Skrypczak, scout master of Troop 73, said.

Philmont Scout Ranch says it requires two members of each crew to be certified in Wilderness First Aid and CPR. The teams had been on a 7-day trek, hiking more than 30 miles across the backcountry.

“It’s impressive to see that our Scouts utilize the skills that prepare them for a Philmont Wilderness First Aid situation in an emergency crisis and response event,” said Roger Hoyt, General Manager of Philmont Scout Ranch. “No one wants to use these skills, but I’m sure glad the Scouts and leaders were there and prepared to act.”

