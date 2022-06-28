FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR AFTERNOON STORMS

We’ll enjoy a sunny start to our Tuesday but there may be some rain or thunder around by midday. That will not be the big event of the day. Our best chance for any strong to severe weather will be from about 2 PM (north) through about 9 or 10 PM (south). Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. This should NOT be a repeat of the wind and tornado event we had on June 15th but there could certainly be some strong storms around later today. Southwesterly winds may gust up to 25 mph but they’ll help us warm up into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain and thunder will fade away by midnight but clouds and areas of fog may linger. Look for lows mainly in the 50s tonight with reasonably light winds. We’ll be in between systems on Wednesday and that means brighter skies along with seasonable highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Cooler 60s to lower 70s will be found near Lake Michigan.

Another weather maker could spark a few storms across the north Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We’ll get into the warm sector of that system for Thursday and that means higher humidity, warmer highs near 90°, and breezy/windy conditions. Additional showers and storms are possible Thursday evening & night when a cold front passes by.

The coming 4th of July weekend is looking fairly typical for this time of year. Highs in the low 80s are currently anticipated with lows in the 50s and 60s. Saturday looks dry but there may be a few storms around both Sunday and Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: Morning sun. Scattered PM & evening storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds & hail. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog then sun. Less wind. A chance of showers and storms NORTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Increasing clouds, late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with early rain SOUTH. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Late storms possible. HIGH: 83

