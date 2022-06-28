Dump truck crashes off Dodge County road; driver killed

HUBBARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver of a dump truck was killed when the truck went off a Dodge County highway just south of Iron Ridge.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash scene near county roads S and WS a little after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation shows the 67-year-old man from Iron Ridge was driving west on County Road S where it ends in a T-intersection with County WS. The truck didn’t stop for a stop sign and went across both lanes of County WS, entered a driveway, vaulted off a raised railroad crossing, and overturned.

The driver died before he could be transported. His name hasn’t been made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying relatives.

He was alone in the truck, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County medical examiner.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iron Ridge, Neosho and Hustisford fire departments; Iron Ridge police; Iron Ridge first responders; Horicon EMS; the Wisconsin DNR; Wisconsin State Patrol; and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

