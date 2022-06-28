DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters.

The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead.

Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off is unknown.

Dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the bay. Some have been found in southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to the Wrightstown Dam.

“It’s unknown where the fish originated from and is possible that strong currents and wind are pushing the fish north into Green Bay,” reads a statement from the DNR.

A catfish collected on June 26 is being tested, but information could be limited because it’s the only sample.

“Many of the dead fish we’ve recovered have, unfortunately, been too decomposed for testing. We need to conduct necessary disease testing to try and understand why this is happening. It’s important that anyone who finds either dying or freshly dead fish contact us immediately,” said David Boyarski, DNR Northeast District Fisheries Supervisor.

The DNR asks the public to watch for dying fish that are floating but still gilling, and freshly dead fish with pink gills.

The DNR says people should not handle dead fish.

Report any dying or freshly dead fish with an exact location or GPS location to: Jason Breeggemann, DNR Green Bay Area Fisheries Biologist.

Email: Jason.breeggemann@wisconsin.gov

Phone: (920) 662-5480

