COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases fall below 1,400

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the 7-day average of new cases fell below 1,400 for the first time since June 16 and only the second time in eight weeks.

Wisconsin is averaging 1,381 cases per day after the latest test results confirmed 1,153 new cases.

The positivity rate continues to fall in a narrow range of 11.5% to 11.9%. Tuesday it was at the lower end of that range, at 11.6%. That’s the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that came back positive.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 4, and the DHS says all four people died within the last 30 days, including a person in Outagamie County. The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths is unchanged at 3 per day.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24-hour period. That’s about 50% above the 7-day average which we calculated is 35 hospital admissions per day.

Monday, which is the latest data available until after 3:30, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 386 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 52 of them in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 44 patients, including 3 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 22 COVID-19 patients, 3 in ICU.

Vaccination data were not available Monday, so today we’re looking at four days’ worth of changes in the numbers since last Friday. The 7-day average for people completing their COVID-19 vaccine series is at a new low of 221 people per day, but as we’ve said before, this is expected because of the low numbers of people who were getting their first doses three or four weeks ago, so the trend of second doses naturally follows. All other vaccination metrics have rebounded from the record lows we reported last week.

DHS figures show half of all Wisconsinites in the 55-to-64 age group have now received at least one booster shot. Young adults in the 18-to-24 age group made progress in first shots, completed series, and boosters. But children ages 12-to-17 are actually ahead of the young adults in getting the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.3% received vaccine/25.5% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/21.0% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.9% (+0.1) received vaccine/55.3% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/20.1% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.7% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/26.0% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% (+0.1) received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.6% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.7% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.0% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.3% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.1% 50.7% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.7% (+0.1) 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% (-0.1) 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.5% 78.2% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% (+0.1) 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,758 (63.2%) 288,296 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,655 (60.3%) 318,284 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,764,575 (64.5%) 3,579,690 (61.4%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 74,235 cases (+41) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,106 cases (+6) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,237 cases (+18) (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,501 cases (+14) (294 deaths)

Door – 7,041 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Florence - 847 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,252 cases (+13) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,591 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,938 cases (+39) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,563 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,470 cases (+29) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,732 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,254 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,386 cases (+13) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,160 cases (+6) (111 deaths)

Menominee – 1,964 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,141 cases (+16) (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,637 cases (+5) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,971 cases (+33) (364 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 10,365 cases (+10) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,265 cases (+29) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,985 cases (+5) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,279 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,213 cases (+28) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

