Bucks No. 24 draft pick MarJon Beauchamp introduced in Milwaukee

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) -The rookie is officially in Milwaukee. The Bucks No. 24 draft pick MarJon Beauchamp says the 414 is already feeling like home.

In fact, Giannis Antetokounmpo texted him on draft night saying, “Welcome to the team, let’s win this ship.”

Beauchamp was formally introduced Tuesday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

“Milwaukee, it couldn’t have gotten any better,” Beauchamp says. “My dad was like, I hope you fall down to the 24th pick. It’s a blessing to be in a winning situation and a winning team cause I’m a winner. I want to win too. I’m excited just to learn and grow from this team. I feel like I can flourish with this team.”

“We feel like MarJon is a winner,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says. “He’s going to find ways, but he’s going to have to earn it like everybody does. I think he’s already doing things that have earned his teammates respect, earned the coaching staff’s respect. I think his humility, the way he comes to us. He’s in a good place.”

“It felt like home. When I got here yesterday, it felt like home. I saw a billboard of myself. I thought, wow, I’ve dreamed of being on billboards,” the rookie said. “Just the welcoming and love in Milwaukee, I can’t wait to meet the fans.”

Beauchamp has had a remarkable journey. He said a year ago he stopped believing in himself after taking a year off to train after high school. He then went on to play a few games at Yakima Valley College before joining the G League team Ignite. He said his family kept pushing him throughout it all to work toward his dream of becoming an NBA player.

Up next for him, Summer League in Las Vegas starting July 8th.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

