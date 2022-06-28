12-year-old Brown County boy missing

SCOTT, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them locate a 12-year-old boy.

Zander Lee Gorsuch, from the town of Scott, has been missing since Monday, June 27.

Zander is white, 5′6″ tall, about 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gold sweatshirt and black and white shorts. He was carrying a blue backpack.

If you think you’ve seen Zander or know where he might be, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call Detective Sgt. Wilson at (920) 448-6192 or email him.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.