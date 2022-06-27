Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during abortion protest

Video shows actress Jodie Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind by LAPD officers. (Source: Michael Ade)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest Saturday.

Police were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 freeway at the time.

Video of the incident shows Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind. The actress got back up and started chanting “no justice, no peace” with the other protesters.

Sweetin’s publicist says her client will continue to protest because “We are not free until all of us are free.”

LAPD says they are reviewing the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted in Omro, June 26 2022
Bear spotted in Winnebago County
Door County ambulance, June 26 2022
Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire
Wisconsin abortion statute
A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law
generic crash
Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Police look for two men in Green Bay murder; third man held on $1 million cash bond
Dr. Rai encourages people not to take their health for granted like he did.
Prevea Health’s Dr. Ashok Rai opens up about recent health scare
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Lawsuit: Texans ‘turned a blind eye’ to QB Watson’s actions
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76