SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON, STORMS RETURN TUESDAY

The rest of our Monday will feature tons of sun, even in those areas northeast of Green Bay that have had morning clouds. Highs should be in the 70s with continued low humidity. Those breezes should gradually wane as we get into the later part of the afternoon and evening.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will arrive Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are expected to blossom out ahead of the front as it sweeps from north to south. A few of the storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. We’re keeping the severe threat in the LOW category but that could go up as new data arrive. This event DOESN’T look nearly as strong as the major weather event we had 2 weeks ago.

Additional showers and storms are possible Wednesday night, and again Thursday into Thursday night. We’ll keep monitoring things to see if any of those will become strong or severe.

Our 4th of July weekend is looking pretty good overall with a fare amount of sun and highs in the low 80s. There could be a few stray showers or storms around at times but a weekend washout appears unlikely at this time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TODAY: Lingering clouds northeast with abundant sun in the afternoon for all. Comfortable, low humidity, a bit breezy. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & quiet. Seasonably cool. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Morning sun. Scattered PM & evening storms. Some could be strong. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Less wind. A chance of showers and storms NORTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Sunshine to late thunderstorms HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slight humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Maybe an isolated storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

