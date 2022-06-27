Sheboygan man killed in rollover crash

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 64-year-old Sheboygan man was killed in a crash early Monday.

At about 2:21 a.m., Sheboygan County dispatchers received a call about a crash on I-43 near County Road AA in the Town of Holland.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north when he went into the medium, hit a guard rail and rolled several times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

“The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a factor,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Southbound I-43 was closed during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.