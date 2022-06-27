Advertisement

Sheboygan man killed in rollover crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 64-year-old Sheboygan man was killed in a crash early Monday.

At about 2:21 a.m., Sheboygan County dispatchers received a call about a crash on I-43 near County Road AA in the Town of Holland.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north when he went into the medium, hit a guard rail and rolled several times.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

“The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a factor,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Southbound I-43 was closed during the investigation.

