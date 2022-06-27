Pro-choice, pro-life demonstrators rally over the weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Those with divided opinions over the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling, played out in the streets over the weekend, as protests on both sides of the aisle, made their voices heard.

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters took to the streets in downtown Appleton to fight for women’s rights Sunday afternoon, with signs in almost every hand, as drivers honked in support.

“I think the importance is just gathering in community with one another. We know that what we’re doing today isn’t going to change anything overnight. But we’re here to show support to one another, to provide a healing space. Just to gather with other community members who feel the same way we do so we don’t have to be alone in that grief,” said Marianne Radley Welhouse, Public Affairs Regional Coordinator, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, who organized the Pro Roe rally, say many pro-choice supporters volunteered to help women gain access to abortion care.

“We’ve had several people today volunteer to be drivers to take women to other states where they won’t see their abortion rights taken away from them. I think that that’s very inspiring and it’s really a sense of community,” said Melissa Jilot, nurse practitioner, Aurora Health Care.

A sense of community was shared by more than 100 people in Green Bay at a pro-choice rally on Sunday as well.

“There are a lot of us and we are mad. And you don’t get to take away our rights without some repercussions,” said Abby, a pro-choice supporter.

Pro-life supporters also hit the streets to voice their support for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“Our fight is not over, if anything, it’s gotten bigger. Up until now, we’ve had one single battle on the national level and now it’s split to 50 battles on the state level,” said Jenna Schabert, a pro-life protestor at Minnesota Capitol.

“Our argument would be that as pro-lifers, we want to offer women real options. We want to offer free medical support, housing if necessary, counseling, and parenting classes, some of these pregnancy resource centers are expanding and offering childcare. So we want to just continue those efforts,” said Gracie Skogman, director for Wisconsin Right to Life.

Many cars honked in support while passing Houdini Plaza.

