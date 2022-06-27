Police looking for two men in Green Bay west side murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for two men wanted in a fatal shooting in Green Bay.

The suspects were identified as Alejandro Cantu and Gustavo Cantu. They’ve been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

A third man, Jacob Ventura, is in custody for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Ventura also faces charges in an investigation in Shawano County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The three men have Green Bay addresses.

“Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu are aware police are searching for them. Detectives will be investigating information on anyone aiding and abetting their attempts to avoid apprehension,” police say.

The Cantus are suspects in an April 30 shooting at Western and Perkins Avenues. The victim, 34-year-old Randall Denny of Hobart, was found in the road. He was pronounced dead.

Witnesses saw several people flee the scene after gun shots after shots were fired.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-221174. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You can also leave a tip online at www.432stop.com or the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

