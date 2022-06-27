PLEASANT TODAY... STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TOMORROW

We’ve got some gorgeous weather today across Wisconsin... It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but you may notice a bit of a northwest breeze through the midday. That wind has brought in some crisp, comfortable air for late June. High temperatures will be in the seasonable 70s with tons of sunshine. Other than a few clouds mainly northeast of Green Bay, skies will be generally clear.

As high pressure moves away tomorrow, we’ll pick up a gusty southwest wind. That breeze will bring in warmer weather with highs getting into the lower 80s. Tuesday will start off sunny, but look for increasing clouds in the afternoon. Tomorrow will end with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we could use the rainfall, some storms may also have strong winds and some hail. Right now tomorrow’s risk of severe weather is LOW, but we might need to upgrade this, so stay tuned...

Otherwise, more showers and storms are possible Wednesday night, and again late Thursday. However, the weather looks mainly quiet into the 4th Of July holiday weekend, with inland highs around, or just above 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Tons of sun. A few morning clouds to the northeast. Comfortable, with less wind. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Seasonably cool. Light wind. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then afternoon clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Turning sunny. Less wind. A chance of showers and storms NORTH at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Sunshine to late thunderstorms HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slight humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Maybe an isolated storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

