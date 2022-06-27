Advertisement

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin helping women seek abortions in other states

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It can’t offer abortion services, but Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is still helping women looking to have the procedure.

Three days after the landmark Supreme Court decision was handed down, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s overwhelmed by the phone calls from people looking for an abortion as well as community members who want to help.

The organization says it’s looking at all of its options, including legal action, as it deals with the Supreme Court’s decision which, as a result, put an abortion ban passed in Wisconsin in 1849 back into effect.

While abortions are no longer offered through Planned Parenthood, the organization is working with women seeking the procedure to help them find appointments in states where it is still legal. It’s encouraging women to use the website abortionfinder.org.

“Abortionfinder.org is a website that, no matter where you’re located across the country, you can enter some basic information and it will connect you to a center nearest you. And, of course, if there’s other logistical issues, we do have folks that are willing and very ready to help people try to navigate these barriers. But right now our centesrs are not providing the service, so we are trying to get people care as soon as we can as close as we can,” Marianne Radley of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said.

Because they’ve been so overwhelmed with phone calls, Planned Parenthood is encouraging people to utilize its website. That’s especially true for community members who may want to help with transportation.

We’re told Planned Parenthood has gotten a lot of those types of calls. While Planned Parenthood is encouraged that the community wants to help, it is not pairing any women seeking abortions with community members who want to help with transportation.

