NWS confirms 9th tornado from June 15 storms

MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from June 15 storms in Northeast Wisconsin.

NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Manawa between 5:52 p.m. and 5:56 p.m.

The tornado had peak winds at 90 mph with a path of 3.1 miles. The maximum width was 120 yards.

This is the ninth tornado confirmed from the storms that happened when a cold front moved across the area and generated widespread severe weather.

The storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and caused widespread damage.

There were no injuries or deaths reported with any of the tornadoes.

CLICK HERE for more information on the tornadoes.

A 9th tornado has now been confirmed from the event that occurred on June 15th. It is an EF-1 near Manawa in Waupaca County. Data are still considered preliminary. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Yy8vTbGVjY — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) June 27, 2022

JUNE 15 TORNADOES (IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN VIEWING AREA)

Seymour/Black Creek (Outagamie County)

EF1

105 mph winds

9.37 miles

400 yards

West Bloomfield (Waushara County)

EF1

Manawa (Waupaca County)

EF1

90 mph

3.1 miles

120 yards

Silver Cliff (Marinette County)

EF2

113 mph

2 miles

450 yards

Navarino (Shawano County)

EF1

Bowler (Shawano County)

EF1

110 mph

9.5 miles

125 yards

Middle Inlet (Marinette County)

EF1

93 mph

6.6 miles

200 yards

Amberg (Marinette County)

EF1

95 mph

8.5 miles

120 yards

Pembine (Marinette County)

EF1

104 mph

0.65 miles

115 yards

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.