NWS confirms 9th tornado from June 15 storms
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from June 15 storms in Northeast Wisconsin.
NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Manawa between 5:52 p.m. and 5:56 p.m.
The tornado had peak winds at 90 mph with a path of 3.1 miles. The maximum width was 120 yards.
This is the ninth tornado confirmed from the storms that happened when a cold front moved across the area and generated widespread severe weather.
The storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and caused widespread damage.
There were no injuries or deaths reported with any of the tornadoes.
JUNE 15 TORNADOES (IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN VIEWING AREA)
Seymour/Black Creek (Outagamie County)
- EF1
- 105 mph winds
- 9.37 miles
- 400 yards
West Bloomfield (Waushara County)
- EF1
Manawa (Waupaca County)
- EF1
- 90 mph
- 3.1 miles
- 120 yards
Silver Cliff (Marinette County)
- EF2
- 113 mph
- 2 miles
- 450 yards
Navarino (Shawano County)
- EF1
Bowler (Shawano County)
- EF1
- 110 mph
- 9.5 miles
- 125 yards
Middle Inlet (Marinette County)
- EF1
- 93 mph
- 6.6 miles
- 200 yards
Amberg (Marinette County)
- EF1
- 95 mph
- 8.5 miles
- 120 yards
Pembine (Marinette County)
- EF1
- 104 mph
- 0.65 miles
- 115 yards
