NWS confirms 9th tornado from June 15 storms

June 15 tornadoes
June 15 tornadoes(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from June 15 storms in Northeast Wisconsin.

NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down in Manawa between 5:52 p.m. and 5:56 p.m.

The tornado had peak winds at 90 mph with a path of 3.1 miles. The maximum width was 120 yards.

This is the ninth tornado confirmed from the storms that happened when a cold front moved across the area and generated widespread severe weather.

The storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and caused widespread damage.

There were no injuries or deaths reported with any of the tornadoes.

CLICK HERE for more information on the tornadoes.

JUNE 15 TORNADOES (IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN VIEWING AREA)

Seymour/Black Creek (Outagamie County)

  • EF1
  • 105 mph winds
  • 9.37 miles
  • 400 yards

West Bloomfield (Waushara County)

  • EF1

Manawa (Waupaca County)

  • EF1
  • 90 mph
  • 3.1 miles
  • 120 yards

Silver Cliff (Marinette County)

  • EF2
  • 113 mph
  • 2 miles
  • 450 yards

Navarino (Shawano County)

  • EF1

Bowler (Shawano County)

  • EF1
  • 110 mph
  • 9.5 miles
  • 125 yards

Middle Inlet (Marinette County)

  • EF1
  • 93 mph
  • 6.6 miles
  • 200 yards

Amberg (Marinette County)

  • EF1
  • 95 mph
  • 8.5 miles
  • 120 yards

Pembine (Marinette County)

  • EF1
  • 104 mph
  • 0.65 miles
  • 115 yards

