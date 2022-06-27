COVID-19 in Wisconsin: No deaths; fewest cases in 8 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19′s death toll hasn’t changed since Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services didn’t receive any death reports from local health departments over the weekend, leaving the death toll at 13,117. That hasn’t happened in four weeks, when the death count was adjusted downward.

The DHS says the state is still averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths per day. Last week the state received a total of 18 reports of COVID-19 deaths, recent or not, which was the first time in five weeks the state had fewer than 40 deaths reported in a 7-day period.

The DHS also reported the fewest hospitalizations over a weekend in 3 weeks. The state doesn’t publish updates on the weekends, so since Friday’s deadline there were 72 admissions for COVID-19 reported, or about 24 per day. That’s well below our calculated 7-day average of 36 hospitalizations per day. The hospitalization rate slipped from 4.11% to 4.10% of all known COVID-19 cases resulting in someone needing a hospital bed.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 385 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, the latest data available, including 55 patients in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 35 patients, with 6 of them in ICU. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region had 26 COVID-19 patients, with 1 in ICU. We’ll get an update on patient numbers later this afternoon.

Statewide, the DHS reported a net increase of 3,324 new COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday. We’ve been reporting on how case numbers have leveled off, but this is the lowest cumulative number on a weekend in eight weeks, since the DHS report on Monday, May 2.

The DHS says 766 cases were confirmed in the past day, the lowest one-day tally since May 1 -- though this could be indicative of fewer tests counted. The positivity rate, which has been comparatively flat between 11.5% and 11.9% for over two weeks now, was at the higher end of that range Monday: 11.8% of all COVID-19 tests in the last week were positive for the coronavirus.

The 7-day average of new cases smooths out the bumps -- like the jump we saw on Friday and the drop on June 16 -- so we’re still looking at a fairly level number of new cases over the past week-and-a-half.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin since May 1 (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

As we reported Friday, the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly report identified 5 Wisconsin counties with high community levels of COVID-19, up from 4 a week earlier. In central Wisconsin they’re Marathon and Wood counties. In northwestern Wisconsin they’re Barron, Lincoln and Rusk counties.

In WBAY’s viewing area, four counties have an elevated, or medium, rating: Florence, Forest, Langlade and Marinette. The rest of the counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin are low: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

The ratings are based on new cases per capita over the past week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past week, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Monday’s vaccination numbers were not available at the time of this writing. This report will be updated when they’re available.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and changes since last report)

5 to 11: 28.3% received vaccine/25.5% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.1% received vaccine/58.7% completed vaccinations/20.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/20.0% received booster

25 to 34: 64.7% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.6% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.6% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.9% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.3% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% (+0.1) Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.3% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.1% 50.6% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% (+0.1) 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.5% 78.2% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% (+0.1) 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.0% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% (-0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,729 (63.2%, +0.1) 288,244 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,638 (60.3%) 318,283 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,764,293 (64.5%) 3,579,390 (61.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 74,194 cases (+155) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,100 cases (+17) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,219 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,487 cases (+29) (294 deaths)

Door – 7,038 cases (+18) (62 deaths)

Florence - 845 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,239 cases (+64) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,583 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,899 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,560 cases (+7) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,441 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,730 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,247 cases (+13) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,373 cases (+40) (162 deaths)

Marinette - 10,154 cases (+6) (111 deaths)

Menominee – 1,962 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,125 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,632 cases (+21) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,938 cases (+81) (363 deaths)

Shawano – 10,351 cases (+11) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,236 cases (+68) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,977 cases (+25) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,276 cases (+10) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,185 cases (+91) (339 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

