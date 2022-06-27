Complaint: Roncalli teacher admitted to taking photos of underage girls in class

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been filed against a Roncalli Middle School teacher accused of taking photos of underage students in class.

Gregory Allen Melin, 36, is charged with two counts of Possess/Distribute/Exhibit Intimate Representation Without Consent (Victim Under Age 18) and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Manitowoc Police were contacted by Sheboygan Police on June 16 about Melin. Sheboygan Police had received a complaint that Melin had been taking photos of underage girls on the beach.

“During an interview with Melin, he admitted taking the photos and stated he sexually gratifies himself with similar photos,” reads the complaint. Melin told Sheboygan investigators that he taught 7th and 8th grade at Roncalli Middle School in Manitowoc.

Melin consented to a search of his phone. Officers found photos of girls in their early teens at the beach. They also found photos of girls in a classroom setting. “Many of the photos were focused on the buttock or crotch area of the females,” reads the complaint. “Some appeared to have been taken beneath desks and tables.”

A Manitowoc detective spoke with four victims and their parents. The victims recalled seeing Melin with is phone out during class time. They did not know he had been taking photos of them.

On June 16, the Manitowoc detective spoke with Melin at Sheboygan County Jail. Melin stated that he had been teaching math at Roncalli for three years. He said he had been recently photographing female students “secretly and without the student’s knowledge.” He said he sexually gratified himself to those photos.

“He stated he photographed these two specific students because they are attractive to him in his mind,” reads the complaint.

Melin said he knew what he did was not right. He said he had been photographing students between November 2021 and May 2022.

Cash bond was set at $20,000. Melin posted bond and was released from custody. Conditions of bond are no contact with anyone under 18 and he’s not able to have a camera or a phone with a camera.

Melin is facing a charge of Disorderly Conduct in Sheboygan County.

Parents or anyone with information that can help investigators are asked to call Detective Sgt. Stone at (920) 686-6557.

