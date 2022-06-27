Advertisement

Appleton Boy Scout troops on Amtrak train that derailed

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Photo depicting an Amtrak train(MGN Online / Amtrak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) - Action 2 News has confirmed multiple Boy Scout troops from Appleton were on an Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

We’re told they’re being transported to hospitals but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will update this report as we get more information confirmed.

An air ambulance service official says at least eight helicopters are taking patients from the site of the passenger train derailment. Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, said helicopters were responding from around the state, The Kansas City Star reported.

Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The train derailed Monday after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 1:42 p.m. Central time, Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear spotted in Omro, June 26 2022
Bear spotted in Winnebago County
Door County ambulance, June 26 2022
Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire
Wisconsin abortion statute
A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law
Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu
Police look for two men in Green Bay murder; third man held on $1 million cash bond
Parker Kruse's mother feels some closure after remains discovered on Saturday
Parker Kruse’s mother feels sense of closure after discovery of her son’s remains

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; multiple fatalities reported
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas