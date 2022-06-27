Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sense appeal

Researchers find a subliminal reason that two people "click"
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you ever meet someone and instantly click? We’re not just talking about love at first sight but also making connections with coworkers or anyone you just met.

Researchers now think they know why. It’s something the two of you have in common and you become aware of it on a subconscious level.

Thanks to your nose.

Find out about your sense appeal on Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

