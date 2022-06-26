UPFRONT: Evers, Kleefisch comment on abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week on Upfront–

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch spoke following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Evers said his administration is going to try getting abortion rights back in Wisconsin.

“Essentially politicians now are in charge of reproductive health. I mean honest to god, how can anything be more scary for our women in the state of Wisconsin, but we’re gonna fight it. Whatever ways we’re doing we’re gonna make sure that we get back to the place we’ve been for the last fifty years,” Evers said. “...This is a big deal for our state. You know we’re going back to pre-civil war for god’s sakes.”

Evers explained his office is currently looking at the legislation and how it can be changed.

Meanwhile, Kleefisch said she is stunned by the governor’s comments.

“I’m baffled how this one man believes that he speaks for the women of Wisconsin because, I’m no biologist, but I am a woman and Tony Evers does not speak for me. In fact, what this was was a tremendous victory for the unborn, the voiceless among us, and the fact that Tony Evers has the audacity to call this reproductive health is shocking to me. Because ending a life is not healthcare,” Kleefisch said.

When asked if she would add the exception of rape and incest if she became governor, she said she is currently sticking to the 1849 law that only allows an abortion if the mother’s life is in danger.

