Advertisement

STUNNING WEATHER MONDAY, STORMS RETURN TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will gradually fade away during the evening as those gusty winds relax. Look for a comfortable but cool night with lows in the low 50s and some 40s across the Northwoods. Any isolated showers near the UP border will dissipate with the setting sun.

Our Monday is shaping up to be one of those “Chamber of Commerce” weather days. Sunny skies, low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and a little breeze will make things simply spectacular. Hopefully you can take advantage!

The next weather maker is a cold front that will sweep across the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms should develop out ahead of it and a few of them could become locally strong with gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Our current severe weather threat is LOW but that could go up depending on new data. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of central Wisconsin in a LEVEL1 risk for some severe weather on Tuesday.

Another cold front late Thursday and Thursday night is also expected to produce some rain and storms. It’s too early to tell if any of those will become strong or severe but we’ll be watching closely.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Comfortably cool with less wind. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Sunny skies & low humidity. Simply picture perfect. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warmer. Showers and storms during the PM & evening. A few strong? HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and storms late. Breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Lingering AM rain? HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 83

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin abortion statute
A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law
generic crash
Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Gov. Tony Evers, June 25 2022
Evers speaks on offering clemency to doctors charged under 1849 abortion law
Dozens of reptiles rescued from storage unit.
Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SUNNY & WINDY TODAY WITH COOLER TEMPS
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weekend
Windy Sunday
Windy Sunday
Windy & cooler Sunday heading our way
Windy & cooler Sunday heading our way