STUNNING WEATHER MONDAY, STORMS RETURN TUESDAY

Clouds will gradually fade away during the evening as those gusty winds relax. Look for a comfortable but cool night with lows in the low 50s and some 40s across the Northwoods. Any isolated showers near the UP border will dissipate with the setting sun.

Our Monday is shaping up to be one of those “Chamber of Commerce” weather days. Sunny skies, low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and a little breeze will make things simply spectacular. Hopefully you can take advantage!

The next weather maker is a cold front that will sweep across the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms should develop out ahead of it and a few of them could become locally strong with gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Our current severe weather threat is LOW but that could go up depending on new data. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of central Wisconsin in a LEVEL1 risk for some severe weather on Tuesday.

Another cold front late Thursday and Thursday night is also expected to produce some rain and storms. It’s too early to tell if any of those will become strong or severe but we’ll be watching closely.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW/SE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Comfortably cool with less wind. LOW: 52

MONDAY: Sunny skies & low humidity. Simply picture perfect. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Warmer. Showers and storms during the PM & evening. A few strong? HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and storms late. Breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Lingering AM rain? HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 83

