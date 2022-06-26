Pro-choice supporters march through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 60 pro-choice supporters met at Leicht Memorial Park just one day after the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling.

“We are so angry. We are upset and we are sorrowful about this decision that has passed through the Supreme Court officially,” Natalie Hoffman, a pro-choice advocate said.

The rally started with the crowd sharing personal experiences. Then, the group marched through downtown with signs in hand. The march ended outside the Brown County Courthouse.

“Women hold up half the sky and you can’t have an equal society without women being equal in society. It effects everybody when one huge portion of humanity suddenly loses their fundamental legal rights,” a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Daniel Castillo said.

In response to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin temporarily suspending abortion services throughout the state, leaders with the Wisconsin Right to Life organization feel this decision has been a long time coming.

“Proud to be in Wisconsin, in a state that has theses powerful pro-life protectors,” Wisconsin Right to Life Director Gracie Skogman said.

Pro-choice advocates said the Supreme Court ruing is a dangerous and heartbreaking defeat for women’s rights, but they won’t give up without a fight.

“We are not willing to take this sitting down. We are going to fight until we gain these rights back. They stripped us of bodily autonomy. Bodily autonomy is in the constitution and they have stripped half of Americans of that,” Hoffman continued.

While many abortion-rights activists said they will continue to rally until their demands are met, Wisconsin Right to Life said they can offer women more options other than abortion.

“Our argument would be that as pro-lifers, we want to offer women real options. We want to offer free medical support, housing if necessary, counseling, parenting classes. Some of these pregnancy resource centers are expanding and offering childcare. So we want to just continue those efforts,” Skogman said.

More than 60 people participated in the march.

