House fire reported in Egg Harbor

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews have been sent to a house fire in Egg Harbor.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says Reynolds Road is closed from Townline Road to Carlsville Road and are asking the public to avoid the area while emergency crews handle the fire.

Authorities tell Action 2 News the fire was reported at 9:56 AM.

No other information is available at this time.

