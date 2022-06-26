Bear spotted in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin.

Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro.

“Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “You may want to consider removing food sources like bird feeders in the Omro and Winneconne areas.”

We first alerted you bears are especially active this time of year.

Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move.

The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in the Indian Trails neighborhood Wednesday.

This week, Action 2 News reported on a bear dropping in on a cabin in Crivitz.

So what should you do if a bear visits your home or cabin? Here are some tips from the DNR:

Wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.

Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.

When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.

If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear.

Never approach a sow with cubs.

For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Bears like bird feed and will come back if they find a regular source of it.

Do not knowingly feed a bear.

Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.

Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.

Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.

Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.

Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.

Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.

Keep grills and picnic tables clean.

