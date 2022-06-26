Advertisement

Bear spotted in Winnebago County

Bear spotted in Omro, June 26 2022
Bear spotted in Omro, June 26 2022(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin.

Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro.

“Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “You may want to consider removing food sources like bird feeders in the Omro and Winneconne areas.”

We first alerted you bears are especially active this time of year.

Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move.

The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in the Indian Trails neighborhood Wednesday.

This week, Action 2 News reported on a bear dropping in on a cabin in Crivitz.

So what should you do if a bear visits your home or cabin? Here are some tips from the DNR:

  • Wave your arms and make noise to scare it away.
  • Back away slowly and seek a safe location where you can wait for the bear to leave.
  • When scaring a bear away, make sure it has a clear escape route; never corner a bear.
  • If you encounter a bear while in the woods, stay calm and do not approach the bear.
  • Never approach a sow with cubs.
  • For your safety, do not attempt to break up a fight between your pet and a bear.

Bears like bird feed and will come back if they find a regular source of it.

  • Do not knowingly feed a bear.
  • Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours – Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.
  • Clean areas where bird feeders were located so that accumulated deposits of spilled seed are removed.
  • Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans.
  • Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day, and if possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.
  • Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.
  • Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears even during daytime hours.
  • Keep grills and picnic tables clean.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin abortion statute
A closer look at Wisconsin’s abortion law
generic crash
Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Gov. Tony Evers, June 25 2022
Evers speaks on offering clemency to doctors charged under 1849 abortion law
Dozens of reptiles rescued from storage unit.
Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

Latest News

Flag football team in Green Bay, June 25 2022
WATCH: Flag football teams compete in Green Bay
June 26 Birthday Club
June 26 Birthday Club
Door County ambulance, June 26 2022
House fire reported in Egg Harbor
Gusty Winds Expected Today
First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Windy Today