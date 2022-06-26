Abortion rights take center stage at Democratic State Convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade came on the eve of the Democratic State Convention.

On Sunday morning, it was the one thing that seemed to unite each candidate running for Senate. Candidates told delegates how they plan to fight back if elected to replace Republican Ron Johnson.

“We need to end the filibuster and codify Roe V. Wade. I want to make sure that we’ve got a national law that allows women to make their own health care decisions,” Alex Lasry, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

Democratic candidate Tom Nelson said, “After Friday’s abomination of a decision sending women back to the dark ages, I’m proud to be the only candidate who has said we need to expand the Supreme Court.”

Action 2 News spoke to some candidates one-on-one, including Democrat Sarah Godlewski, the only woman on the ballot in this race.

“What it comes down to is Wisconsin voters don’t want their freedoms taken away. They don’t want their reproductive freedom to be thrown out the window because now the Supreme Court and politicians are saying, it’s our decision, not yours. That’s not what Wisconsinites want and I tell you, I get it,” Godlewski commented.

We first alerted you Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he would offer clemency to doctors charged under the state’s 1849 abortion ban. His counterpart, Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, said Johnson “hasn’t lifted a finger” to protect the right to choose.

“We also need to expand our majority in the Senate, so that states don’t have to figure it out on their own. The right to choose should be available all across the United States of America. We’re supposed to be a country where freedom is in the forefront. If women can’t get the health care they need, then that’s not actually the case,” Barnes said.

However, Republicans said giving Democrats more power would not be the answer.

“We have the highest gas prices ever. The highest recorded murder rate since the FBI started recording. People are having difficulty in Wisconsin and around the country filling up their gas tank and grocery cart on the same day,” Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for third congressional district said.

Green Bay is set to host the convention next year as they plan for the 2024 presidential race.

