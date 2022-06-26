50 flag football teams compete in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers welcomed 50 Midwest flag football teams Saturday.

It’s Green Bay’s first NFL FLAG Regional Tournament.

Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin teams competed at the Don Hutson Center and Ray Nitschke Field.

More than three thousand people, including coaches, players and family members make up the visiting teams.

“A lotta great traveling families to come watch their kids play and compete. You know we got teams from states all over the midwestern portion of the country so it was great to see all the parents and families and friends that come to support their kid,” Packers Football Outreach Manager Ryan Fencl said.

Winners get an entry into the 2023 NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl, plus $5,500 for travel.

