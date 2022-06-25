WINDY, COOLER, LESS HUMID SUNDAY

A few showers or t-showers will remain possible through Saturday evening. Look for clearing skies late tonight with lows ranging from the mid 50s (north) to the 60s (south).

The wind machine cranks back up on Sunday. Some gusts from the WNW may be in the 30 to 40 mph range once again. A few showers could develop but most spots will simply have a mix of clouds & sun. Highs should be mainly in the 70s (some 60s north) with much lower dew points in the 50s & 40s.

We have two cold fronts for the coming week that are going to provide us with rain and storm chances. The first one will be Tuesday afternoon and evening with the second one coming in Thursday. It’s still too early to tell if either one will produce any strong or severe weather.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY

SUNDAY: WNW 15-23 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: A few evening rain or t-showers. Late clearing. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid, & windy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & seasonable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Warmer. Afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81

